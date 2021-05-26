Letter: Auburn school name change doesn't make sense

We resided in Auburn, New York, for over 25 years were involved in numerous community activities. My involvement with the Auburn Enlarged City School District spans a period of over 20 years, via P.T.O. boards, committees, etc. l had immersed myself into any and everything that involved the students of the Auburn school district.

I cannot wrap my mind around a name change for the High School.

Personally, the middle school is more conducive for that name change.

The Auburn High School is the only high school from which thousands of our children have graduated over the years, since its doors were opened in 1970.

Their diplomas are registered with their records across the country, in universities/colleges, vocational schools, places of employment, etc., with the insignia of A.E.S.D.

This is a major part of their legacy. By proposing to implement such a drastic change, is likened to carving out a large piece of that legacy, or losing a great portion of “Their Root”! Please consider what will be involved and the repercussions that will result from such an action. Just the tremendous expense and tons of paperwork that such an action will invoke is mind boggling! I do not think it is a worthwhile move.