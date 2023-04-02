Surprise, Auburn taxpayers! Another budget vote another tax increase. Whatever happened to doing more with less? Not saying much for our top educators if they can't figure out a way to do just that. So even after getting more money the school district still wants more. Let's keep hiring an assistant for the assistant. Time to look at the population of Auburn and the reason why it's getting smaller. Believe me taxes play a big part. If this board doesn't understand that as taxpayers we're tapped out, it might be time to vote for board members who hear us. Take the money from the reserve fund and give the people a well-deserved break. As voters we have the power to put an end to this proposed increase.