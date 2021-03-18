Letter: Auburn schools deserve more aid

The students of the Auburn Enlarged City School District have suffered Governor Cuomo’s convoluted foundation aid shortfall long enough! It’s time to fix it, fund it; we deserve more!

As a parent of two elementary students and a school employee, I see first hand how the denial of funding affects our students and employees: class sizes have increased, limited access to arts and music, closure of West Middle School, and less counselors to support the social-emotional needs of our students and staff. My children deserve better!

Our district has been underfunded since before my children were even born because Governor Cuomo has refused to honor the court-mandated foundation aid formula. The Auburn school district spends 25% less than the state average per student. If we were funded at the state average, we’d receive an additional $25 million per year! This despite Auburn’s per capita income being 36% lower than the state average. Even though we are in the bottom 1% of spending per pupil in the state, Cuomo’s initial budget cuts our funding by nearly half a million dollars! Other, better funded districts in our area are getting large increases! Why do my children have to pay the price?