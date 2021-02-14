Letter: Auburn schools must receive more aid

It is the responsibility of both the community and the school district to provide our children with quality programs in order to be able to be competitive in business and trades. If we as a community do not pressure our state officials and demand our fair share of state aid we are not doing our job for our students or you the taxpayer. We now need your help in letting Mr. Como know that his state aid formula which uses 25-year-old data is unfair to our students. Small city schools like Auburn are not receiving the funding they deserve and the students are not getting the programing and support they need to succeed. Due to the years of underfunding, tough decisions have been made that unfortunately hurt students. Class sizes have increased, art and music have been reduced, West Middle School has been closed, and fewer counselors are available to help students with their social and emotional well-being. Even though we are in the bottom 1% of spending per pupil in the state, Mr. Cuomo’s initial budget cuts our funding by nearly half a million dollars while other, better-funded districts in our area are receiving sizable increases!