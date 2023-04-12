First of all, let me compliment Mr. Larry Morrell’s letter of 4/2, where he believes that Auburn school taxes are out of control.

However, I need to disagree with the editors of The Citizen where they wrote that the district should “work to make Auburn school tax increase closer to 0%.”

With the district getting an additional foundation aid of $8.1 million (+22.4%) or a total of $44.4 million — in addition to the $4 million they received this year — taxpayers should be getting a “reduction” in their school taxes (5-10%?) and not a proposed 1.99% increase or just closer to 0%.

In 2022-23, it cost $23,512/student and in 2023-24 it’ll cost $26,047/student, or 10.8% more to educate each student.

Yet they’ll receive $8.1 million more than in the previous year and still have about the same number of students but it’s costing more per student. Why?

The big question is: how much more in additional aid does this district need to truly educate and graduate our kids?

It appears no matter how many more millions they receive, they just can’t get their graduation rates up to at least the statewide rate of 86.1%.

The latest district graduation rate was 73.5% or 12.6 percentage points lower than the state rate. That’s a huge difference.

Maybe the reason for this big discrepancy is they had a 16.7% dropout rate (54 students) vs. about a 5% state dropout rate. That’s over a 3:1 ratio and that is unacceptable.

Just imagine if the latest state largess the district is going to receive would be put to use — via some new and creative ways to help these 54 students graduate — we’d have a 90.2% graduation rate.

But ah, that would mean the district would have to do something that hasn’t been done in the past – change old, unworkable ways.

According to state test scores, 48% of district students are at least proficient in math and 37% in reading. Good grief!

The district had 3,840 students in grades K-12 (2022-23) with a student-teacher ratio of just 13 to 1.

This seems like a reasonable ratio, so teachers and their assistants should not have a problem teaching what’s necessary to most students. Evidently not.

However, “reading” isn’t rocket science: It is basic lower grades education that must be mastered.

If 63% of the kids can’t read, how are they supposed to understand math, geography, etc. and then graduate and lead a productive life?

More money, right? Wrong.

As I’ve noted, this district needs to change old, unworkable ways.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming