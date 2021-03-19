Letter: Auburn schools still being underfunded

I would like to bring attention to the issue of fair funding for the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Auburn’s situation is unique because of an uneven funding model used by New York state. This model favors some and penalizes others. Other school districts in the region, and throughout the state, are more fairly funded. The bottom line: Auburn is not getting an equitable amount of school funding from the state while other districts are. Please join me in requesting that our state representatives carry these concerns forward in the budget process.

We have been underfunded by New York state for more than 20 years. Our funding has been taken away little by little and it negatively compounds every year. We are at the point where Auburn schools are in the bottom 1% in the state. This is unacceptable, especially when other districts are getting more.

Underfunding has made our schools a different place than when we attended: class sizes have increased, art and music have been reduced, West Middle is closed, we have fewer counselors to assist our students; and college admissions departments are rating our high school graduates as less competitive.