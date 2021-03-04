Letter: Auburn should be celebrating Case

Mr. LaDouce wrote an excellent response to the proposal for the renaming of Auburn High School. I had three children that attended Auburn High and have paid taxes since 1975. It has been and will always be Auburn High to hundreds of students. Now, low and behold, we have people that have donated money for a mural at the former Nolan's block for yet another mural of Harriet Tubman? A block up the street going south we have a beautiful mosaic of Harriet plus a statute of her in front of the Heritage Museum. I think she would be embarrassed if she could come back and see this. She was a humble woman. Enough is enough. People that drive into our city are going to wonder — OK, is that all Auburn has to offer? No!

We have the creator of moving pictures that was born in Auburn, Theodore Case (1888-1944). Once a year we have Oscars in Hollywood that display movies down through the ages to present day. Without his many failures and finally success, this wouldn't have been possible. Auburn should be proud and capitalize on this man's accomplishments.

The Case lab should be restored and tours should be established there showing his photography, filming and production skills. The only place that ever promotes the skills he created through talking films — Movietone Sound film — is at the Cayuga Museum. Why not put his mural on the Nolan block along with the picture of a movie reel?