Letter: Auburn should be helping cat problem

As our elected officials debate a 3.3% property tax increase and we await a city-wide reassessment of every property resulting in higher taxes, city officials are silent as to how they will spend the $21,000,000 federal "windfall" it will receive in the next two years.

Having been born and raised in this city 62 years ago, I have never seen the number of homeless cats that currently exists in this city. The city does nothing to address the problem. Last year, I caught nine cats and had them fixed, got their shots and had them released. I also buried eight cats that were struck by speeding cars.

The SPCA and its wonderful volunteers are overwhelmed. I understand that the city does not provide a dollar to the SPCA. This problem will only get worse.

The city has money for its own special interests such as a $30,000-plus raise for the city manager and money for every special interest. The city's employee pensions are second to none. It seems to me that the city could find some money to address this suffering by innocent animals. After all, I thought the Democratic Party was the compassionate party.

There are many cat lovers in this city and many of those folks are trying to ease the suffering of these cats.

David Stanton

Auburn

