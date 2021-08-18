Letter: Auburn should be preserving diverse lands

Just this past week, the IPCC released its sixth and most dire report on the effects of man-made climate change (a process 97% of climate scientists agree on). Most notably, the reports begged world leaders to conserve the remaining tracts of wild spaces to reduce harmful further warming. In a town where there are many abandoned and vacant lots, why would the city of Auburn allow for the development of ecologically rich and biodiverse land? Why, despite countless calls by young activists to take the climate crisis seriously, would they allow for a plot of land that is a carbon sink (absorbing our ever increasing carbon emissions), to be destroyed? As I said, and will state over and over again, this plot of land does not need to be "developed." I can drive down Grant Avenue and find several plots of land, some of which are barren and simply sport turf grass, available for economic development. Why does the city push for a property that sits away from the public’s eye to be developed, when there are plenty of eye-sore buildings needing revitalization and new tenants? In a city that is losing a lot of trees due to the emerald ash borer, does it make sense to allow for further removal of otherwise healthy trees?