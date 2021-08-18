Letter: Auburn should be preserving diverse lands

Last week, The Citizen published an article discussing the sale of 11 acres along John Walsh Boulevard to a local landscaping company for only $10,000. On the surface, a headline that’s unimportant. Except for it is important.
The 11 acres in question to be sold for a mere $10,000 is home to a stretch of thriving, biodiverse woods behind Wal-Mart.
I do agree that revitalization and returning industry to central New York is desperately needed. The reason why the potential destruction of a thriving woodland ecosystem upsets me is because of what I, and what we all, know.
Just this past week, the IPCC released its sixth and most dire report on the effects of man-made climate change (a process 97% of climate scientists agree on). Most notably, the reports begged world leaders to conserve the remaining tracts of wild spaces to reduce harmful further warming. In a town where there are many abandoned and vacant lots, why would the city of Auburn allow for the development of ecologically rich and biodiverse land? Why, despite countless calls by young activists to take the climate crisis seriously, would they allow for a plot of land that is a carbon sink (absorbing our ever increasing carbon emissions), to be destroyed? As I said, and will state over and over again, this plot of land does not need to be "developed." I can drive down Grant Avenue and find several plots of land, some of which are barren and simply sport turf grass, available for economic development. Why does the city push for a property that sits away from the public’s eye to be developed, when there are plenty of eye-sore buildings needing revitalization and new tenants? In a city that is losing a lot of trees due to the emerald ash borer, does it make sense to allow for further removal of otherwise healthy trees?
I urge the city of Auburn to rethink this decision for the multiple reasons I listed above. Economic development at the expense of nature should no longer be considered viable. The climate crisis of our time calls for us to rethink our destructive behaviors in terms of "developing" nature. The city of Auburn must rethink this decision, and I urge every citizen that feels compelled by this article to write, call or email the Auburn City Council to stop the sale of this land.
Dominic Gambaiani
Auburn