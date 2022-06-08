Letter: Auburn sorely lacking in leadership

Since my retirement in 2007, I have for the most part remained silent about the current affairs in our small city. As such I wonder if the people elected to represent us are in fact operating with a sane mind. Raise taxes and fees in spite of the inflation rate, the cost of food and gas, while maintaining a healthy fund balance. To add insult to injuries create a new position for security at its hall for over $58,000 a year. I wonder if the Democratic majority are afraid of people speaking their mind at them. Apparently so. I am waiting for the mayor to demonstrate true leadership and do what is right for everyone who lives and contributes to this city. You people are forcing people to leave, you are making it unaffordable to live in the city we were born and raised in. I am disgusted and disappointed with city hall. Auburn residents better get off their apathetic butts and vote in response to this leadership, because it is sorely lacking. I personally like Mayor Quill; however, I question his decisions and leadership. Are we soon going to see the National Guard surrounding city hall and the school district? Are we going to see Gestapo tactics storming private homes to take our guns, or because of political differences? I hope not because it will cause a firestorm they are not prepared for.