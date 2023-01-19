Letter: Auburn taxpayers getting a bad deal

Since 1996, the city has rented an empty lot to a private business (a bar) used as a parking lot at $200 per year.

City mows the green space behind the lot at about $150 a pop, eight times per season, which equals $1,200 per yea (the business is not billed for this service).

The lot was being mowed and maintained by neighbors for free — who have since been trespassed from the lot.

City responds to at least 30 911 calls per year emanating from the business and the parking lot at $511 each (the national average cost for a small town for one 911 call) = $15,330 per year.

City’s expenses = $16,540 per year

City’s income = $200 year

City’s annual loss = -$16,340

The city could lease the lot to another party at $2,400 per year with $0 maintenance cost and no 911 calls = $2,400 per year profit.

That’s a difference of $18,740 in the taxpayers’ pocket. The city has not responded to this offer.

I’ve heard it said that liars figure but figures don’t lie. If true, then why are Auburn taxpayers subsidizing this private business? Auburn city property taxes increased in 2022 for the average homeowner. Yet, on paper, the cost of doing business for the bar has remained the same. More accurately though, the real cost to the bar has gone down every year in terms of inflation since there have been no increases in the lease amount since it began in 1996. What a good deal ... for the business.

James Udall

Auburn