Letter: Auburn truly is a special place

When I was assigned to Holy Family Church in June of 2005 I was afraid that I would not be able to fit in. After all, I had spent the previous 30-plus years working in the center city of Rochester with a focus on Spanish Ministry.

What I found in Auburn was the most loving, caring and faith-filled people I had ever met. From the earliest days they welcomed me and, over time, accepted me as one of their own. From that day to this, every Thanksgiving has been a time I stop to think about how truly grateful I am to have been a part of your lives.

I often said in homilies, "People of Auburn, you don't know how good you are." What you see as just normal behavior I see as extraordinary. I could name hundreds of people I see as special, but let me mention just two.

Ormie King, you are probably the kindest, most humble and most self-less person I have ever met. You would be a "legend" anyplace in the world! (of course none of that would be possible without Helen!)