Letter: Auburn truly is a special place

When I was assigned to Holy Family Church in June of 2005 I was afraid that I would not be able to fit in. After all, I had spent the previous 30-plus years working in the center city of Rochester with a focus on Spanish Ministry.
What I found in Auburn was the most loving, caring and faith-filled people I had ever met. From the earliest days they welcomed me and, over time, accepted me as one of their own. From that day to this, every Thanksgiving has been a time I stop to think about how truly grateful I am to have been a part of your lives.
I often said in homilies, "People of Auburn, you don't know how good you are." What you see as just normal behavior I see as extraordinary. I could name hundreds of people I see as special, but let me mention just two.
Ormie King, you are probably the kindest, most humble and most self-less person I have ever met. You would be a "legend" anyplace in the world! (of course none of that would be possible without Helen!)
The second person is John (Puddy) Morabito. He was the first person to welcome met at the "Y" and I soon learned that he was his own kind of legend in Auburn. He is absolutely dedicated to his Catholic faith, his family, the city of Auburn and this country. How many flags has he, personally put on the graves of veterans? No more than the ways he brightens up the days in Auburn wherever he walks!
Happy Thanksgiving, Auburn! I am deeply grateful for all of your kindness. I cherish the blessings you have bestowed on me and always look forward to visiting my second home!
Much love to you all!
Dennis Shaw
Rochester
