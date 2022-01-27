Letter: Auburnians served our country admirably

Auburnians played pivotal roles in both world wars, many never revealing the secret nature of their work. Such was the family of father Theodore W. Case during World War I and his daughter, Jane Case, during World War II.

Auburn knows Ted Case as the Father of Talking Movies, but before he synchronized sound on motion picture film his curiosity for light waves and sound waves led him to create the Thalofide cell, a photo-electric cell that reacted instantly to the invisible infrared light.

Within a month after entering World War I, the United States government contacted Ted to create a secret communication system for saving our ships from attacks by German U-boats. Ted’s Thalofide cell was the principal receiving element in the system which ultimately saved the lives of thousands of allied soldiers and merchants at sea. His work was kept top secret.

After the war, Ted received a letter of appreciation from Franklin Delano Roosevelt, then acting secretary of the Navy, for his “splendid assistance with the Special Board on Anti-Submarine Devices.”

Last Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, a ceremony was held to honor Jane Case for her service as a World War II Code Girl. She was one of thousands of talented women secretly recruited and trained to become cryptographers (code makers) and cryptanalysts (code breakers) for the U.S. Navy. Working tirelessly at codebreaking centers in the D.C. area, these women cracked crucial codes that provided critical intelligence information in the European and Pacific Theater.

After all these years, Jane said she hasn’t even told her family members things she had done during her time in the Navy. “I haven’t and I won’t,” she said. “When you take an oath of office that’s it, you don’t decide to just tell people, no you don’t do that. Most of us have kept quiet.”

Jane was named an honorary enlisted information warfare specialist and was given a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation. She humbly responded, “I don’t feel it’s for me; I feel like it’s for everyone who went.”

Next month Jane Case turns 99. Happy Birthday, Jane! And our gratitude to you and your father.

Toni and Luke Colella

Auburn

Toni and Luke Colella are co-authors of "Now We’re Talking ... The Story of Theodore W. Case and Sound-on-Film."

