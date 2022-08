I wanted to praise the job well done by the city of Auburn's Department of Public Works with the removal of the huge amount of ash trees around town. Removing the trees along the Arterial alone was an enormous task and the results are obvious. With the future of spruce and beech trees in jeopardy, I hope the city will make every effort to restore our beautiful tree canopy. I would love to see new disease-resistant elm and chestnut trees again. Good job.