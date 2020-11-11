Letter: Auburn's eateries need city's support

Assuming we maintain our current status during this pandemic, our concern is: how are our Auburn eateries going to survive as this crisis continues? The owners, managers and their employees are our fellow local citizens. So goes their quality of life, so goes ours.

Concerns: the cold weather is upon us. Many patrons who have been using the outdoor services of the eateries, may not opt to eat inside this winter.

How can Auburn's mayor, city council, the appropriate city hall departments, BID and CEDA and others can help?

1. Temporarily suspend code and permit requirements

2. Issue tax credits for equipment used for outside dining

3. Provide tents, heaters, and/or domes

4. Use sidewalks

5. Use parking spaces

6. Shut down a block to vehicular traffic

7. Delivery

The above are just ideas. How about other ideas by others? Bottom line: We as a community need to do something!

Steve Donnelly and Eric Leader

Auburn

