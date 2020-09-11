Letter: Aurora has two terrific candidates

Three candidates are running for two trustee positions in the Aurora village elections next week. But only two of the candidates offer the strong, positive record of public service that we need in these times.
While working as a Union Springs school teacher, Janet Murphy has faithfully served Aurora government in many different capacities (as a member of the village board, the planning board and the community preservation panel, and as our deputy mayor). This gives her a uniquely informed, detailed and well-rounded perspective on complex village problems. Facing difficult situations, I’ve known her to listen thoughtfully to all sides of an issue and carefully consider the best path forward.
Currently a village trustee, Janet moved to Aurora in 1986 to attend Wells College. Her three children graduated from Southern Cayuga (as did her husband, Kevin), and two of her children are now Wells students. While raising her family, Janet served on the boards of the Peachtown Elementary School and the Aurora Free Library, and she worked as the director of the Aurora Preschool.
Area native Thea Miller also graduated from Wells. She earned a master’s degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University and became a chartered financial analyst. She returned to Aurora in 2014, where she and her husband, Michael, are raising their three young children. Serving as an alternate on our planning board, Thea attended numerous meetings and training sessions to stay current on the intricate issues facing our village. She serves as treasurer for the Aurora Free Library and recently became the chief financial officer for our local Cayuga Lake National Bank.
Thea’s professional expertise and experience in public service, along with her ties to the community, make her an ideal candidate to serve on our village board.
The position of village trustee is not an entry-level post for someone simply interested in trying something new. It requires people who have done their homework and are willing to do still more, civic-minded residents who demonstrate the dedication and seriousness of purpose the position demands in these challenging times. Fortunately, we have two such candidates in Janet Murphy and Thea Miller.
Crawford R. Thoburn
Aurora
