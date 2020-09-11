Letter: Aurora has two terrific candidates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three candidates are running for two trustee positions in the Aurora village elections next week. But only two of the candidates offer the strong, positive record of public service that we need in these times.

While working as a Union Springs school teacher, Janet Murphy has faithfully served Aurora government in many different capacities (as a member of the village board, the planning board and the community preservation panel, and as our deputy mayor). This gives her a uniquely informed, detailed and well-rounded perspective on complex village problems. Facing difficult situations, I’ve known her to listen thoughtfully to all sides of an issue and carefully consider the best path forward.

Currently a village trustee, Janet moved to Aurora in 1986 to attend Wells College. Her three children graduated from Southern Cayuga (as did her husband, Kevin), and two of her children are now Wells students. While raising her family, Janet served on the boards of the Peachtown Elementary School and the Aurora Free Library, and she worked as the director of the Aurora Preschool.