According to the ASPCA, during weeks of force-feeding ducks or geese to produce the gourmet delicacy foie gras, "the bird's liver becomes so enlarged that, according to the documentation of veterinarians, the animals must experience unspeakable pain and suffering. The results of necropsies performed on dead birds that were force fed show ruptured livers, throat damage, esophageal trauma, and food spilling from the birds' throats and out their nostrils."
Over the years, many people worldwide have unsuccessfully petitioned or otherwise have urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to stop this cruelty in Sullivan County.
Foie gras production is prohibited in most European nations, Argentina, Australia, Israel and California. India, which has no foie gras farms, prohibits its import into the country. By contrast, the silence on this issue by Cuomo, Schumer, Gillibrand and Attorney General Letitia James has been deafening. My own letters to these officials have not been answered. Why are they so indifferent to cruelty so awful that even Hitler prohibited it in Nazi Germany.
Bills in the NY Legislature that would prohibit force-feeding to produce foie gras (fatty livers) have received little support. However, in come countries, including Israel, foie gras production has been deemed illegal under general laws prohibiting cruelty to animals. It can and should be banned in New York under its already established laws, absent a specific law banning foie gras production.
Joel Freedman
Canandaigua