Letter: Balance farms with community needs

Regarding the concerns of lagoons as a strategy to manage waste highlighted in Kelly Rocheleau’s reporting, it would be helpful to know how many cows are involved, how much income they produce, employees involved and so on. This kind of data and more would help to determine the key factor in all community decisions. To be clear: If a business generates lots of jobs and lots of money then a community can determine if it’s a great, good or bad business for the community to support. And how to support it. Based upon what I read, the DEC regulations were written before these large CAFOs were so common; hence measuring their economic value to the community vs. the issues that come with them are critical — no different than fracking. It’s important Cayuga County figure this out to everyone’s benefit.