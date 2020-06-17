Letter: Balter best suited to win in the fall

I urge all Democrats to vote for Dana Balter in the June 23 primary. She is the best political candidate I have ever seen in central New York. In 2018, she traveled tirelessly throughout the 24th Congressional District, listening to voters in rural areas, the suburbs, and the city of Syracuse. She assembled a strong network of dedicated volunteers and secured funding. Even though she entered the 2018 race with no name recognition and no funding base, she almost beat John Katko, a lavishly financed incumbent, coming within 5% of knocking him out. That accomplishment was considered impossible as the previous Democrat to challenge Katko lost by a 22% margin. No wonder that Katko said that she ran a good campaign and that he hoped she would not run against him again.