Letter: Balter brings integrity to House race

I would like to acknowledge and commend Dana Balter for the tireless efforts she has devoted to winning the Democratic congressional seat in NY-24. She has the breadth of knowledge and understanding to make decisions regarding issues pertaining to health care, education, environmental protection and social justice. At a town hall meeting, I witnessed her openly admitting to not having a complete answer to a question raised by someone in the audience but promised to research the question further. The following day, everyone in the audience received an email with a well-researched and factual response. This action demonstrated her understanding of the necessity and ultra-importance of follow through. As significantly, Dana is a woman of integrity. Her forthrightness gives way to transparency. I fully support Dana Balter and her win of the Democratic primary on June 23 leading to her being elected to the US House to represent New York's 24th Congressional District.
Kathie Falgitano
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!