Letter: Balter brings integrity to House race

I would like to acknowledge and commend Dana Balter for the tireless efforts she has devoted to winning the Democratic congressional seat in NY-24. She has the breadth of knowledge and understanding to make decisions regarding issues pertaining to health care, education, environmental protection and social justice. At a town hall meeting, I witnessed her openly admitting to not having a complete answer to a question raised by someone in the audience but promised to research the question further. The following day, everyone in the audience received an email with a well-researched and factual response. This action demonstrated her understanding of the necessity and ultra-importance of follow through. As significantly, Dana is a woman of integrity. Her forthrightness gives way to transparency. I fully support Dana Balter and her win of the Democratic primary on June 23 leading to her being elected to the US House to represent New York's 24th Congressional District.