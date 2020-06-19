Letter: Balter can bring positive change

The ongoing protests of the past two weeks, and the multitude of participants in the women’s marches of the past three years, have made one thing clear: we can no longer accept the status quo. We need representatives who are as diverse as we are and who will bring new perspectives to bear on complicated issues. Dana Balter is just that person; she will bring positive change, compassion, and equitable policies to her role as a US Representative.

Dana is sincerely dedicated to the people within District NY-24. If you listen to her speak, you will note not only nuanced understanding of policy, but sensitivity, understanding, and honesty. Go to her website to see detailed policy ideas to ensure a fair economy, affordable health care, and the reduction of big money influences in government, ideas that will help us get “back on our feet” following the current recession. Appreciative of our beautiful setting, Dana will fight for environmental protections and a green economy. Having served for years as an advocate for people with disabilities, she is a champion of those who are often overlooked. What you will not see or hear are smears of other candidates. She is ever positive and forward-looking.