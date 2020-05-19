Letter: Balter can help fix this mess

Recently I had a medical issue (not COVID-19!) that racked up a huge bill and added to the expensive medicines I need to take. Fortunately I have good medical coverage that paid most of the expense. What do people do who don’t have coverage! Three years after the president promised us “great medical coverage” the nation as a whole is weaker, sicker and poorer. The administration has even gone to Court to take coverage away from people who do have it. The Republican “plan” seems to be more suffering and early death. Now Mr. Katko has endorsed this bumbling president for reelection! This cannot stand. I support Dana Balter for congress. Dana has a well-articulated plan for moving us forward toward a time when people who are sick can actually see a doctor. If you are like me and want us to finally make some progress on health care, you can vote for Dana on June 23 and again on Nov. 3.