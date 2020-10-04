Letter: Balter deserves to take Katko's seat

I recently wrote a letter calling out Dana Balter and other fellow local Democrats for not taking seriously enough the pollution of Skaneateles Lake, which is the water supply for over 200,000 people, including those living in Syracuse. Although I do believe that Dana made a misstep in not speaking out when Martin Hubbard, the current mayor of Skaneateles, broke environmental law and polluted our water, then broke constitutional law in conspiracy with several Democratic trustees in an effort to silence his critics, I would like to retract my criticism of Dana until after the Nov. 3 election. The reason is, frankly, the misogynistic ads that John Katko continues to run against Dana. I have been a constant critic of Katko. Last summer, I mailed Katko a copy of Hannah Arendt’s "Eichmann In Jerusalem" as a protest of his reluctance to stand up to Trump’s hate speech, including mocking a journalist with a physical disability, calling Mexicans “animals,” and bragging about sexually assaulting women. The bottom line is that Katko continues to stoop to such embarrassing and slimy lows, that I am willing to set aside my differences with fellow Democrats for the moment to make sure that we save our democracy. Yes, I will be constructively critical of Dana Balter, after she wins her election. And unlike Katko, I know Dana will listen.