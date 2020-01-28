Letter: Balter must be more transparent

I was dumbfounded by Balter's partisan statement criticizing Rep. John Katko. Dana Balter refuses to let central New York voters know who she supports in the Democratic presidential primary.

To make an informed decision about them as candidates for Congress, we need them to be transparent.

Balter and Fran Conole have said they will blindly support whoever wins the Democratic presidential nomination. Well, that means supporting the trillions of new dollars in government spending, open borders and Medicare-for-All proposals touted by top-runners like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. How can they support these platforms without providing an explanation?

With the primary in New York only a few months away, the time is ticking. Dana Balter can't just criticize others — she needs to tell us where she stands.

Jim Walters

Camillus

