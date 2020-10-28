Letter: Balter represents the working class

Regarding the Balter - Katko contest, I’ve changed my mind. As Joe Biden might say, “Here’s the thing”. It’s all about money and gender! Katko is a wealthy lawyer who gets $174,000 a year as a congressman. He was a wealthy lawyer before he ran for office, and he will still be a wealthy lawyer if he is not reelected. He’ll do fine in or out of office

Balter last earned $32,556, but had to quit her job to run for office. She was criticized for getting money from her campaign donations, but that turned out to be legitimate, because she had insufficient income! She has worked all her life. She is especially committed to organizations serving the disabled and the poor.

Katko is awkward mingling with his constituents. He has been unremarkable but reliable. Balter has been a leader in her field and she hangs out with people who work in caregiving.

We need representatives who better reflect the people who are electing them, not just the wealthy. I say give Balter a chance. If she can’t handle the job after two years, something tells me a certain lawyer will step right up and run again.

David Lansford

Auburn

