Letter: Balter rises above Conole's campaigning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If we want to have a representative for Cayuga County in New York’s 24th Congressional District, send Dana Balter to Washington. She will work for us. She has met with us, our neighbors and our friends at gatherings all over Cayuga County in the last three years. She listens to people, she has been to farms, pancake breakfasts, public events in the city and in the country. She uses what she hears to define and refine her carefully developed policy positions. Dana speaks in an informed way about the issues that are most important to us.

Unfortunately, at this point the negative and false campaigning Frances Conole has undertaken makes him more Katko-like and more offensive. Conole has not been in Cayuga County over the last three years or the last three months. He has made a significant number of disparaging and false claims about Balter’s campaign including such foolish statements as she is not supported by Planned Parenthood which turned out to be false when Planned Parenthood Action Fund did endorse her.

Dana’s dozens of endorsements come from national organizations not just the local political community. A full list of her endorsements is on her web page (electdanabalter.com) and feature stories are in the paper with each new endorsement.