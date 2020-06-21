Letter: Balter speaks truth to power

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was Election Day 2018 and I was on my last canvass for Dana Balter for Congress. I was in a retirement home and many of the beautiful people I spoke with there were literally jumping up and down excited about Dana Balter for Congress. None of them had known her a year before.

There is good reason they were excited. What’s notable is that Dana is fantastic at uplifting and respecting the voices of everyday people — I’ve seen time and time again her respond to challenging questions and challenging people with patience and care.

At the same time, when speaking truth to power — whether it is Democrats or Republicans — she is fearless. I’ve been in meetings with her with elected officials and their representatives time and time again and she is passionate, genuine, brilliant and unstoppable in advocating for the needs of the people of central New York.

We aren't rich and powerful in central New York. We are everyday people and we need someone like Dana who will stand up for us no matter who is standing in her way and telling her to sit down.

It’s time for leaders we can believe in and who believe in us in Washington. Dana Balter is a special one and will represent us well. Let’s make sure she gets there and vote for her by mail or in person in the June primary and again in November.