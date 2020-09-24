Letter: Balter will be a refreshing change

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate that The Citizen has been covering our District 24 Congressional race, Dana Balter against John Katko. In this election year, it is critical to be informed about the candidates and vote on or before November 3rd.

Many people are following the presidential election, but it is just as important to vote for our representative to Congress. I'm supporting Dana Balter. It is time for District 24 to be represented by a woman and by one who listens and engages with the people of our area.

Dana Balter will fight for extension of health care coverage; so important during this pandemic. Dana will work to build our local economy to benefit the average person (not just deep pocketed campaign donors). I trust that, in Washington, she will work for me, because she is not accepting campaign donations from corporate CEOs, Big Pharma, and other corporate PACs. These are all ways in which John Katko is falling down on the job.

Even if you don't agree with me, get out and vote. And encourage your neighbors to vote, whether they share your political views or not. This is what democracy is all about.