Letter: Balter will fight for central New York

Dana Balter has a passion to fight for us in Washington. She has personal experience of the real needs of all who live in the 24th Congressional District. As a fellow teacher of college students, I know she understands the challenges our future workforce face. She has fresh ideas on how to build a thriving central New York economy that will benefit workers just entering their careers as well as workers with years of experience. In addition, her family history has given her personal knowledge and strong convictions to improve and sustain our health care system. She will use her energy, expertise and commitment to open two-way communication throughout the rural, suburban and urban corners of our district to meet our needs not distant corporate greed. Focus on us is exactly what our communities need. Please join me in voting for her in the coming election.