Letter: Balter's background short on details

Still unclear on what Dana Balter has really accomplished?

A recent article in The Citizen detailed the life story of Dana Balter. I read the story and came away with more questions about Dana's background than answers. The article states that one of her "jobs" was as a professional protester for CNY Solidarity Coalition. As a candidate for federal office, I also find it interesting that Dana Balter has yet to release a resume of her accomplishments.

I also find it interesting that she does not mention her recently launched nonprofit, Enter the Public Square, in this article at all. What happened to this nonprofit organization she founded?

One thing we do know for sure: She illegally paid herself from her campaign and was caught by the FEC for doing so.

There are many questions that are left to be answered about Dana Balter's background.

Wendy Van Der Water

Baldwinsville

