Letter: Balter's plan would raise your taxes

When Dana Balter promotes her “plan” to fix the American health care system, she always tries to hide one crucial detail: It will raise all of our taxes.

With so much economic uncertainty facing middle class Americans during the ongoing pandemic, are tax increases really what we need? Balter is running on a platform to implement Medicare for All, which even Joe Biden opposed, citing the massive price tag. When asked in March whether he supports Medicare for All, Joe Biden provided this direct quote “I want to know, how did they find $35 trillion? What is that doing? Isn’t it going to significantly raise taxes on the middle class, which it will.”

In her latest television ad, Balter claims that she doesn’t support raising taxes on working families. But that's just simply not true. Balter has been heard saying that she would fund her Medicare for All scheme by increasing taxes. She is being dishonest and just doesn't want us to know that her plan for NY24 is to raise taxes, and expand Medicare in a way that seniors have less choices. Dana, please be honest with the voters moving forward about how Medicare for All will raise everyone’s taxes.

Judy Huegel

Syracuse

