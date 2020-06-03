Letter: Balter's voice badly needed in Washington

We cannot elect Dana Balter any time too soon. How are things going? Environmental safeguards are being rolled back, kids are still in cages, the president still thinks tariffs help, and that anyone willing to kiss his ring is qualified to serve in any post in government. He seems to think that our tax money is his private bank account. And Mr. Katko has endorsed Mr. Trump for reelection! This cannot stand. I endorse Dana Balter for Congress. Dana has sensible progressive ideas on health care, the environment and job development for our area. I encourage you to read more about her and her excellent ideas on her website and to join me in voting for Dana on June 23 and again on Nov. 3.