Letter: Balyszak letter was quite accurate

• Trump stated that "For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of the blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses." (True)

• Yes, Joe Biden is a very friendly, emphatic, compassionate and helpful guy, especially for the middle class and downtrodden. (True!)

• However, Joe didn't have a stormy and salacious relationship like Trump, who lied (what else is new?) and others lied for him and went to jail for doing so. (True)

• And you readers can help. And I mean no disrespect — so please, put down your remote and get out and vote – either in person or by mail. Just do it! (True)

Today, I left out some of my speculative points I had in my letter, so we'll just let them lie on the floor and acquiesce to Mr. Petrosino on these as not being factual.

But one has to ask:

How the hell did this Donald J Trump radicalize so many Republicans after what he's done and the latest revelations by Trumps' niece, John Bolton, Peter Strzok, Michael Cohen and Bob Woodward?

Trump lied, and more than 192,000 Americans died of COVID-19.

And that's OK with the extremist Republican right. Good grief!