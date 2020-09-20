Letter: Balyszak letter was quite accurate

I'd like to thank Mr. Frank Petrosino for his initial kind words about my previous columns and letters "concerning wasteful tax dollar spending," in his Sept. 10 letter.
However, I have to disagree with Mr. Petrosino's statement about my letter of Sept. 8, where he wrote that "The only truthful part of his letter was: The truth is the Democrats are doing everything in their power to take Trump down instead."
Phew! Thank God I made that clear.
However, I believe that there were many other "truthful" statements in my letter, such as:
• First of all, the Liar-in-Chief Trump had his political acceptance speech on the front lawn of the White House, also known as "the Peoples House." (True)
• But then Trump has done worse things — and with impunity — so what's another ''up your Constitution, America" disgraceful act? (True)
• And he did this in front of about 1,500 stalwart — but gutless — Republican members of Congress and million dollar+ donors who were sitting cheek-to-cheek on chairs, with about 99% not wearing any masks. (True)
• More Coronavirus infections on the way? Absolutely! And deaths? Who knows? (True and I pray I'm wrong.)
• Trump does have doctors available 24/7, which those 1,500 don't. (True)
• Trump stated that "For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of the blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses." (True)
• Yes, Joe Biden is a very friendly, emphatic, compassionate and helpful guy, especially for the middle class and downtrodden. (True!)
• However, Joe didn't have a stormy and salacious relationship like Trump, who lied (what else is new?) and others lied for him and went to jail for doing so. (True)
• And you readers can help. And I mean no disrespect — so please, put down your remote and get out and vote – either in person or by mail. Just do it! (True)
Today, I left out some of my speculative points I had in my letter, so we'll just let them lie on the floor and acquiesce to Mr. Petrosino on these as not being factual.
But one has to ask:
How the hell did this Donald J Trump radicalize so many Republicans after what he's done and the latest revelations by Trumps' niece, John Bolton, Peter Strzok, Michael Cohen and Bob Woodward?
Trump lied, and more than 192,000 Americans died of COVID-19.
And that's OK with the extremist Republican right. Good grief!
• And yes, "It's still your country." (True)
Bill Balyszak
Fleming
