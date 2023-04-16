For decades, the Tobacco Industry has attracted and addicted youth with its aggressive marketing of menthol and other flavored tobacco products. Did you know that the average age for a new smoker in New York State is just 13 years old? More than 80% of youth who have used tobacco report that they began with a flavored tobacco product.

By design, menthol flavored cigarettes make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. More than half of youth ages 12-17 who smoke use menthol cigarettes. Menthol is used to mask the harshness of the tobacco and reduce irritation from nicotine. It also enables menthol users to breathe in deeper, resulting in increased addiction. In addition, most cigarettes and e-cigarettes contain nicotine which is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). 280,000 of New York’s youth now under 18 years of age are projected to die prematurely from smoking.

Big Tobacco’s customers are dying, but instead of pulling their products off shelves, they’re recruiting a new generation of smokers with flavored products. Removing all flavored tobacco products from store shelves will save countless lives and improve health for generations to come.

Karyn Johnson

Syracuse

Karyn Johnson is program coordinator with Tobacco-Free CNY.