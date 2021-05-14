Letter: Bartolotta's background good for school board

The Auburn city school board election, which is now upon us, should concern every voter in the school district. Student achievement, financial concerns and social changes are major issues worthy of our consideration.

Matt Bartolotta is a candidate for a seat on the school board and his personal example is a high recommendation of his qualifications. For me, his role as a father and a mother to his children shows compassion. His role as a successful, local business owner exhibits his competence.

I have worked with Matt on several occasions on construction and repair projects where he displayed good judgment and work ethic. These qualities will carry over into the decisions he makes as a voting member of the school board. He has my vote, and I hope the votes of the Auburn school district electorate as well.

David Steigerwald

Auburn

