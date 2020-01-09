I and the baseball community, I am sure, were saddened by the passing of former baseball pitcher Don Larson. When I went to the Hall of Fame weekend several years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Larson. For a nominal fee at a small sports shop he signed a picture for me. After a short conversation he got up and shook my hand. I remember the strength of the handshake even at his age. I am sure that Mr. Larson was not a rich man as most of the high level professional players today have multi-million dollar salaries. I hope that they appreciate their financial gains and give back good things, as Don Larson gave to me.
Frank Lumb
Auburn