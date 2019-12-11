The winner of this year's "Grinch That Stole Christmas" award goes to (drums, please) Major League Baseball (aka Major League Baseball owners).
Yes, once again greed has raised its ugly head (doesn't it always with owners?) Under the guise of cost saving (what a joke) minor leagues will be cut 26% of what leagues there presently are. That means many cities like Auburn who presently have teams (and in beautiful ballparks) will have a team there never again.
What nerve! What gall! The owners wanted each ballpark to be perfect in every way, so each city spent money to make them that way. And what is the reward for doing so? A big slap in the face, a kick in the behind, and thrown under the bus.
These Grinchy owners never have enough money, and is it any wonder why? Pure, totally unadulterated greed for more; and if they have any brains they wouldn't be trying to cut costs by eliminating 26% of the minor leagues, which quite frankly amounts to chicken feed compared to where the real problem should have been confronted instead.
And that is to stop shelling out these $275 million 4, 5, 6-year contracts to free agents who jump from team to team to get what they want. Most of these greedy players very seldom live up to their billing, and many others are constantly getting injured. So why don't these owners stop throwing good money at them for services not rendered? It doesn't take a brain surgeon to figure out this is where the cost saving should take place. But no, the brainiac owners can't see the foolishness of their folly.
I can mention almost every major league team that acquired hot shot free agents and most of them didn't live up to their expectations and didn't really help the team. Major League Baseball (the owners, of course) have showed their true colors when it comes to the average Joe and Joan baseball fan. It's pretty much they've said "the hell with you."
Yes, cost saving, and it almost always comes at the expense of the little guy. Yes, those who have no say when it comes to matters like this are left to bite the bullet and say "So long. It's been good to know you, but parting is such sweet sorrow."
You baseball owners are mean ones like the Grinch and selfish just like Scrooge.
Murray Lynch
Auburn