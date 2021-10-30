Letter: Basile ready to work for you on Legislature

As mayor of the village of Fair Haven I have been a strong and consistent voice for “fair and even-handed representation” for all in the village, as well as collaborating with our neighbors in the towns of Sterling and Victory. Challenged by two record lake floods and the COVID pandemic, I have worked to be an open and accountable leader relying on fairness informed by facts. These experiences brought me to my campaign for election to our open county legislative position. I am proud to have my candidacy for District 1 legislator of Cayuga County Legislature recognized by the endorsement of our highly respected state Sen. Pamela Helming.

“Jim is a leader we can all count on. We worked side by side to ensure that our community and local residents received support after the Lake Ontario flooding. He knows that we need to drive economic development to create new jobs and opportunities for Cayuga County. We need to keep Jim working for our community!”

Due to the tremendous overlapping issues faced by a county legislator and those experienced by a mayor and town Supervisor, I will bring the same focus to our communities as I have in informing our federal, state and county representatives throughout my six years as mayor.

In my 25-plus years of experience working as a construction project manager in the lake region, I have collaboratively worked on some of the most significant projects of the area. Multi-million-dollar projects such as the power plant in Oswego, as well as the Oswego Hospital, where I worked for 15 years on major new construction and rehabs of buildings. My responsibility was to complete complex projects with the highest level of technical specifications – on time and on budget.

I have employed these same skills by bringing accountability to village government, allowing us to improve services without raising taxes. As we anticipate federal legislation that may bring significant infrastructure funding to our state and county, I promise to deliver the strongest effort to bring our fair share to our communities. I ask for your support and vote for District 1 county representative during early voting and on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

James J. Basile

Fair Haven

James J. Basile is mayor of Fair Haven and a candidate for Cayuga County Legislator District 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0