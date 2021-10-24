Letter: Batman committed to a better community

I have been the beneficiary of Keith Batman’s work in the community for over 30 years. From his time serving on the Southern Cayuga school board when my children were attending school there, to his work as a Cayuga County legislator, I have found Keith to be knowledgeable, hard-working and responsive.

Keith and I share many of the same values and beliefs about what is important in our area. These include quality education for our students, protection of our valuable natural resources, broadband service for all and good management of financial resources. Keith has worked in all of these areas to the benefit of his constituents. He is on numerous boards and attends many meetings related to these issues. Importantly, he works towards solutions with an appreciation of the unique character of our rural area as well as respect for people of all walks of life. And he acts only after having done the research to make reasoned decisions.

Keith has worked on our behalf in some concrete ways. He helped to bring broadband to our rural community in southern Cayuga County, so that we could connect to the internet. He played an active role on a team that successfully obtained New York state funds for water treatment for Aurora. And, when we complained that the potholes on Sherwood Road made for a very uncomfortable ride, Keith looked into it, learned who to contact, and we now have a smooth new road surface. We are very grateful!

Keith Batman has proven that he is the right person for the position of county legislator. Please join me in voting to keep him there!

Kathleen Button

Aurora

