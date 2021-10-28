Letter: Batman devoted to protecting our water

This is a letter of support for Keith Batman’s reelection campaign to the Cayuga County Legislature. I can’t vote for Keith because I am a Tompkins County resident. However I can vouch for his excellence, having worked with him for 10 years on behalf of the protection of Cayuga Lake and Owasco Lake’s water quality.

In addition to his decisive and science-backed leadership on behalf of Owasco Lake as a member of the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency, Keith put money in the budget to support water quality testing of the creeks that drain to Cayuga Lake. Thanks to Keith, the five-plus years of data from this program can be used to encourage better land stewardship and may lead to a reduction in the number of harmful algal blooms on Cayuga Lake’s east shore.

Keith has had a big role in encouraging productive dialogue between farmers and lakeshore residents regarding water pollution. He knows that clean water – for recreation, drinking, farming and nature – is a top priority now and in the future. He also knows that farmers today face big challenges to survive. He has devoted time and energy to balancing the needs of all sides, helping our communities move forward together. A vote for Keith Batman is a vote for a sustainable, healthy future with clean water for all uses.

Hilary Lambert

Ithaca

