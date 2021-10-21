Letter: Batman has better grasp of Cayuga County issues

Watching the recent debate between the candidates for county legislator for District 7, I was struck by how knowledgeable and thoughtful a political leader Keith Batman is. His comments on water issues and protection of the lakes, for instance, showed a grasp of the issues and the initiatives and measures needed to create solutions, while his opponent seemed to have only the most general notions. When Batman says, “We don’t have to choose between agriculture and clean water. We can find the balance,” he strikes the right note in addressing a complex issue, and expresses a unifying, pragmatic attitude much needed today. He has certainly demonstrated a dedication to public service; his experience in town and county government is broad and deep. I urge the voters of District 7 to keep Keith Batman on the job for another term.