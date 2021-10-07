Letter: Batman has failed as a county legislator

Accountability needs to be restored — vote Nov. 2.

Voters have a chance to restore fiscal responsibility and a "law and order" mindset to Cayuga County Legislature District 7 (Springport, Scipio, Ledyard).

We're sure the incumbent, Keith Batman, means well, but failure is failure.

His leadership team hired, fired, then paid (with your money) two consecutive county managers to "go away" — $80,000 then $150,000 as reported in The Citizen.

His bail reform support endangers our entire community.

Our highway department has been decimated and held together only by the dedicated employees doing their jobs.

Department heads and quality workers have fled and are still leaving as a result of failed leadership.

Voters have a chance to "right the ship." Cleaning up this mess starts in our own back yard!

Some attitudes and policies do not work, we have experienced this and need to change.

Vote for Bob Shea.

Dave Schenck

Springport

Mark Jordan