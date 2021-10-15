Letter: Batman is clear choice for Cayuga County Legislature

Keith Batman, representing Scipio, Springport, and Ledyard, is running for the county Legislature for the third time. He is a hard-working legislator, who has served as chair, majority and minority leader. As chair, he gave us a balanced budget and established capital reserve funds for improved infrastructure. Keith believes in tight fiscal management and controlled taxes.

Robert Shea from Union Springs is running against Keith. What little we know about him does not measure up to Keith’s 50-year residency and near 20 years of elected office. Keith served on the SCCS school board, completed three terms as Scipio town supervisor and two terms as county legislator. In his youth, he worked in the county health department and the employment and training department. After completing his MBA in organizational management, he began his career at CCC as director of the inmate higher education program and eventually became dean of continuing education. I had the opportunity to work with Keith for 25 years at the community college and can attest to his intelligence and work ethic, and I experienced first-hand his relentless expectation of quality work.