Letter: Be helpful to other people in need

Then there are those who believe they are good Christians. They love God but what about their fellow man? What about those in need? There are plenty of worthwhile charities out there. To make for a better society one has to contribute in multiple ways. To one's church also. That frown and sourpuss isn't very contributory. Neither does a negative attitude contribute.

What could be more thoughtless than ignoring someone who's been watching over you from birth 24 hours a day, day in and day out, and doing more than a good job doing it. Our guardian angel gets no attention and no thanks for being with us always. When something serious happens and the serious happening is avoided, the one responding usually says I was lucky. No, you weren't lucky, your guardian angel helped you.

I recall numerous occasions when my guardian angel helped avoid serious happenings. The first one was driving when I was hit by a speeding, drunk driver who came into my lane, smashing up and totaling my car. Miraculously none of my family or myself was injured. If his vehicle had hit mine toward the front instead of toward the back, we would have all been dead. Guardian angel definitely helped. The second time I was bike riding when someone came from behind and knocked me off the bike. Suddenly I was surrounded by a bunch of hooligans coming at me showing their fists when all of a sudden they saw something that scared them so they ran away as fast as they could. Thanks, guardian angel. The third time I was driving my son back from work in Cato in a snowstorm. All of a sudden I saw a huge deer coming right at my driver side window and suddenly the deer became airborne going over my car. The fourth time I was driving back from Skaneateles on a cold winter night when I saw a man on the right side of the road with only a T-shirt and jeans on, holding a large deer with his right hand. Thanks guardian angel for keeping that deer from running into my car.