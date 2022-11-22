Letter: Be pro-active making Medicare decisions

Private companies participating in Medicare Advantage are paid a fixed amount per enrollee, an amount which is adjusted based on the “risk” of the individual (that is, the state of their overall health and any conditions which may require care). By restricting care through pre-authorizations, referral requirements and limited networks, insurers keep their costs lower than the provided maximum payment from Medicare and are allowed to keep a portion of the difference as profit.

Denying care also drives sicker beneficiaries to leave the program, which, when combined with marketing that targets healthier individuals, leads to a lower-risk patient pool and higher overall profits. Many Medicare Advantage insurers have also been accused of “upcoding” patients with a variety of illnesses and conditions that may be exaggerated or even non-existent in order to get a higher risk score and thus bigger payments from Medicare.

These extra payments also allows Medicare Advantage to cover services that Traditional Medicare does not, such as vision and dental. Lastly, there is a limit on out-of-pocket costs in Advantage plans, meaning that beyond a certain level of spending 100% of costs will be covered by the insurer (provided care remains within the limited network). This out-of-pocket maximum is quite high — $7,550 for in-network services in 2022 — but can be tempting for patients who cannot afford a Medigap supplemental plan. Please let Medicare know what your choice of coverage is by Dec. 7 when the current enrollment period ends.

While MA is rife with problems caused primarily by the greed of insurance companies, patients at least have the choice between an Advantage plan or Traditional Medicare. REACH takes away that choice by “aligning” Medicare beneficiaries with REACH entities without their full knowledge or consent. The only way for patients to leave the program (for now) is by finding a new primary care doctor. That’s why it’s crucial that we end REACH, to restore choice to Medicare beneficiaries. Please let your Congress persons and Senators know.

Dr. Phillip Gioia

Auburn

Dr. Phillip Gioia submitted this letter as an individual and not in his role as medical director for Cayuga County.