 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cayuga Community College

Letter: Be sure to cover nose with your mask

  • 0

I can’t believe how often I see people covering only their mouth with their mask. They don’t seem to realize that most of the COVID virus is in their nasal passages, not in their throat. By not covering their nose, they are continuing to inhale and exhale the virus, failing to protect themselves and/or continuing to spread COVID. Please, If your mask doesn’t fit well enough to stay over your nose, if it keeps slipping down, try a smaller mask or find a different style that stays in place. I have a small face, so switched to using the child size, which is tighter and stays in place. Why put up with the inconvenience of wearing a mask but allow your nose to stay uncovered? Do something different!

Janice Rose

Moravia

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We are failing to learn history's lessons

Letter: We are failing to learn history's lessons

We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News