Letter: Be sure to cover nose with your mask

I can’t believe how often I see people covering only their mouth with their mask. They don’t seem to realize that most of the COVID virus is in their nasal passages, not in their throat. By not covering their nose, they are continuing to inhale and exhale the virus, failing to protect themselves and/or continuing to spread COVID. Please, If your mask doesn’t fit well enough to stay over your nose, if it keeps slipping down, try a smaller mask or find a different style that stays in place. I have a small face, so switched to using the child size, which is tighter and stays in place. Why put up with the inconvenience of wearing a mask but allow your nose to stay uncovered? Do something different!