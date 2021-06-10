 Skip to main content
Letter: Be sure to vote in Skaneateles primary
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Be sure to vote in Skaneateles primary

Skaneateles has a Republican primary coming up — June 22 for town highway department superintendent.

This shouldn’t be turned into a popularity contest or a grudge fest. What the focus should be is who’s best for a job that covers a whole lot more than most of us realize.

Both these men are from our community and have worked hard in their various jobs. Both have their own skills and priorities.

What is important is that Republicans do their own research on each candidate and their respective track record, consider their own needs and desires based upon the position and vote!

Christine Buff

Skaneateles

