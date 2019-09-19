Isn't the 2020 line-up for the Democratic Party a wonderful bunch of candidates? There are at least two dozen rational, reasonable, cheerful, well-adjusted, marvelous examples of liberal ideologies imbued in these representatives for the voters to choose from.
These kindly beauties are promising free health care, driver's licenses, housing and education for all illegal immigrants. Most of the political sweethearts promote conﬁscation and removal with force of all citizens' personal ﬁrearms, late-term abortions, open borders, no boundary walls for all of the entrances to the United States, free college educations to anyone who wants it, and the protection of all illegals from the government's attempts to contain them.
In order to ﬁnance their plans for our country, they adamantly insist that the American taxpayers will pay the bills for all of their generosities to whom they deem worthy of the beneﬁts provided to them as a result of the hard-working citizens of America.
Because every one of these Democratic presidential candidates are such perfect representatives of the liberal culture, it will be very difficult to choose one of them for the highest office in this country. They are all so saintly, brilliant, superior, lovely, kind, compassionate, dignified, well spoken, non-judgmental, non-egocentric and stable. They will always honor every promise that they make, because they all proclaim how suitable that they are to run the United States and to function efficiently within the political and societal intricacies of all of the other world's countries.
How can we go wrong with such an intriguing group of potential presidents?
Joan Sigona
Fleming