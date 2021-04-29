Letter: Become informed on planning for Auburn's Catholic churches

There's an old saying: "all press is good press." Catholic churches in Auburn have been in the media quite a bit lately following some important parish informational meetings held at St. Hyacinth Church April 19 and 20. Despite what headlines or popular opinion may lead you to believe, the planning committee is clear — no decisions have yet been made about closing any churches. Having proposed their plan, the committee will consider all input received before submitting final recommendations to local pastors, with subsequent submission to the diocese. If you have an opinion on the proposed plan, share it with the committee as soon as possible.