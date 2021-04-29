Letter: Become informed on planning for Auburn's Catholic churches

There's an old saying: "all press is good press." Catholic churches in Auburn have been in the media quite a bit lately following some important parish informational meetings held at St. Hyacinth Church April 19 and 20. Despite what headlines or popular opinion may lead you to believe, the planning committee is clear — no decisions have yet been made about closing any churches. Having proposed their plan, the committee will consider all input received before submitting final recommendations to local pastors, with subsequent submission to the diocese. If you have an opinion on the proposed plan, share it with the committee as soon as possible.
To view the meeting, please go to https://tinyurl.com/AuburnNorthernCayuga.
Handouts with important data distributed at the meeting can be found at https://tinyurl.com/HandoutAuburn.
After viewing, please share your feedback to the committee at www.surveymonkey.com/r/AuburnCayugaParishSurvey.
If you do not use the internet, please consider asking someone you know who does to assist you with accessing these files.
We love our churches and have strong, important emotions related to them. The worst thing we could do is "give up" living our Catholic faith or give in to gossip and despair because of some headlines or popular opinions.
Pray for our Catholic churches and become an informed person on what is actually being proposed. Share your feedback now while the proposals are being considered.
The Rev. Justin Miller
Auburn