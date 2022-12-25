Letter: Being your senator has been an honor

A new year is often a time of change and new beginnings. On January 1, 2023, the composition of the 54th State Senate District will officially change.

While the new 54th District will no longer include Seneca County, Cayuga County, Webster, and Lansing, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of these communities. Serving as your State Senator for the past six years has been an incredible honor. Together we have achieved many significant accomplishments. Among them, passing the Finger Lakes Community Preservation Act, making Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery the first New York State Veterans Cemetery, preserving the Bell Station shoreline property along Cayuga Lake, and securing state funding for critical infrastructure improvements along our highways and waterways. I am proud to be the first woman elected to the 54th District, home to the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.

Equally important is the work my office has done to directly help individuals, families, farmers, and small businesses—whether getting assistance from state agencies, being connected to state programs, or advocating for local projects.

I look forward to continuing this work in the new 54th, which includes all of Ontario, Wayne and Livingston counties as well as the Monroe County towns of Chili, Mendon, Riga, Rush, and Wheatland.

If you would like to share your views on a state issue or if I can be of assistance with matters related to our state government, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Happy holidays and New Year to all!

Pam Helming

Canandaigua

State Sen. Pam Helming represents the 54th Senate District of New York state.